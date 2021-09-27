HARRISBURG — The Snyder County and Union County Office of Veterans Affairs has been granted $24,408 to support homeless veterans and provide emergency assistance.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced the grant, one of nine being awarded to Veterans Affairs Offices and totaling $150,000. In addition, 20 charitable or Veteran Service Organizations will receive $650,000 in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF), administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).
The VTF is funded by Pennsylvanians who voluntarily make a $3 donation when applying for or renewing their driver’s license, photo ID or a motor vehicle registration. Additionally, the VTF receives proceeds that come from the sale of the Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring Our Women Veterans license plates.
