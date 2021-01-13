HARRISBURG — New deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in each of the six-area counties in our area, based on data provided by the state Department of Health. Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday rose by 271.
Four new deaths were reported in Northumberland County, three in Lycoming County, two in Snyder County and one each in Union, Montour and Columbia counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 75 in Union County, 58 in Lycoming County, 54 in Northumberland County, 50 in Columbia County and 34 in Snyder County.
Statewide, case counts rose by 7,960, according to the state, bringing the total COVID cases since March to 741,389. Deaths increased by 349, bringing the total since March to 18,429.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 5,392 cases (258 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 6,285 cases (163 deaths)
• Union County, 3,097 cases (54 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,218 cases (92 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,927 cases (55 deaths)
