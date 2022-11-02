'Terrific Kids' recognized

Madelyn Metzger, Claire Hershberger and Coy Gemberling

 Provided

MIFFLINBURG — Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, that promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance.

The September Terrific Kids at the Mifflinburg Area Middle School have been chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: Thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive, and capable. Students are recognized with a certificate and picture and will be awarded a cash gift at the end of the year assembly with their peers.

