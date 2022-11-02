'Terrific Kids' recognized

MIFFLINBURG — Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, that promotes character development, self-esteem, and perseverance.
The September Terrific Kids at the Mifflinburg Area Middle School have been chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: Thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive, and capable. Students are recognized with a certificate and picture and will be awarded a cash gift at the end of the year assembly with their peers.
This month’s sixth grade Terrific Kid is Coy Gemberling. He is the son of Chris and Cowell Gemberling and brother of Chloe. He is involved in Little League, swims for the Aquacats, and enjoys soccer. Science is Coy’s favorite class.
Claire Hershberger received this honor for the seventh grade. She is the daughter of Chad and Sarah Hershberger and the sister to Aaron. Marching band, concert band, choir, and piano are a few of Claire’s activities. She enjoys ELA and music while at school.
The eighth grade recipient for September is Madelyn Metzger. She is the daughter of Pam and Greg Metzger. Madelyn has three sisters, Elizabeth, Ashley, and Cassondra. Band, basketball, dance and soccer are a few of her interests. While at school, Madelyn enjoys music class.
