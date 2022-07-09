LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Community Garden is all abuzz after the introduction of four beehives installed by Lewisburg Area High School's beekeeping club in April.
Now, with summer in full swing, members of the club are working to ensure colony growth and health as they tend to the hives in preparation for colder months ahead.
The club, now led by recent graduates Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, Aley Comas and Olivia Meyer, was started at Lewisburg High seven years ago, but until just a few months ago members were unable to actually maintain beehives themselves, since liability issues prevented hives from being installed near campus.
Kristjanson-Gural said the club worked in collaboration with Bucknell University and the community garden to order and install four hives — two paid for through club fundraising and two paid for by the university — at a safe distance from the nearby garden.
"This is a perfect place to keep beehives and it's a great way to connect high school students to the garden. You can see that all day (the bees) are coming over and pollinating the garden, which is helpful to us and them," said Comas, who highlighted education, pollination and honey as the three key resources the hives provide.
Each week the club meets at the garden to inspect the hives, both to learn more about the ecology of the bee colonies and the beekeeping process, but also to ensure that the hives are developing properly.
"Typically when we go in we'd like to see the queen at some point, just to know the hive is healthy, that they still have the queen and that the queen is laying eggs," said Kristjanson-Gural. "That's important, although most of the time you can tell if the queen isn't there. There's this kind of indescribable buzz that happens when they're really unhappy because the queen isn't there."
He said they also look at honey and honeycomb production, and make sure that development is present throughout all the boxes that hold the honeycomb frames which make up the hives.
"You check to see if anything abnormal is going: if they're building comb in a funny way, if for some reason you notice a decrease in population, you look to make sure there are all stages of life from eggs up to adults, sometimes we move some frames around," added club faculty advisor Matthew Lupold, who teaches math at Lewisburg High.
"One of the biggest problems that we face, that honeybee keepers face, is something called the Verroa mite," continued Lupold. "It infiltrates the eggs that are laid ... and they grow up and attach like as a parasitic relationship on bees and that leads to colony collapse and death."
To prevent this, Lupold said, the club will be conducting testing in order to gauge the level of mite infestation in each hive, which helps determine proper treatment options.
There are two ways to start a beehive, explained Comas, packages and nucleuses. Packages contain fewer bees, just a queen and a group of workers, whereas a nucleus is closer to a miniature hive. Two of the club's hives were started by the former and two by the latter, in order for members to study the difference in colony development. As colonies develop, more boxes need to be stacked onto the hives to provide space for honeycomb creation.
When the hives were first started, Kristjanson-Gural said, the bees required feeding boxes and sugar syrup to sustain growth, but the colonies have now progressed enough to be able to gather and produce their own food.
While this season's honey supply will have to be left mostly to the bees in order to carry their population through the winter, Comas said the club plans on having a community honey harvest once the hives no longer require the excess amounts they produce.
"I think that Lewisburg High School, especially in the last five years, has been growing its food systems and nutrition curriculum," said Comas of his interest in beekeeping. "Me personally, I've always been interested in food systems, and honey is just one piece of that that I think is especially cool because (the bees) really do most of the work themselves."
"It's been a learning process for us too because we didn't come into this knowing a whole lot, so it's nice to actually have the hives and every time we come check on them we're learning something new," added Kristjanson-Gural.
Kristjanson-Gural expressed his gratitude to the club's faculty advisors, Lupold and Dillon Durinick, as well as Bucknell University, the Lewisburg Community Garden and Lewisburg High's administration for their support of the club's project. He also encouraged those outside the school with an interest in beekeeping to get in contact with the group.
"We'd love to see more of the community enjoying the hives, if someone reaches out we're happy to get them a suit," said Kristjanson-Gural.
