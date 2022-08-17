WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) has temporary posted closures of portions of several trails and one pavilion at the Montour Preserve.
These temporary closures are being made to protect visitor safety while Talen Energy and its subsidiaries continue the construction of a new natural gas pipeline to supply the Montour Steam Electric Station. Closures are expected to last several weeks and will be lifted when conditions are safe to again allow use.
