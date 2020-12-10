HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed 576 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 over six area counties. Four new deaths were reported in Northumberland County and two in Lycoming County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 227 in Lycoming County, 162 in Montour County; 66 in Northumberland County, 50 in Union County, 40 in Columbia County and 31 in Snyder County.
Statewide, 11,972 new cases were reported, along with 248 new deaths. Deaths since March are now at 12,010 in the commonwealth, state data showed.
There are 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, state data showed. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 3,105 cases (158 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 3,062 cases (53 deaths)
• Union County, 1,918 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,683 cases (53 cases)
• Snyder County, 1,182 cases (28 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,246 cases (16 deaths)
