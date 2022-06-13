MILTON — Despite the loss again this Rotary year of two fundraisers, the Milton Rotary Club has locally and internationally donated more than $18,000.
Once again, the club — under the direction of President Ginnetta Reed and Vice President Rick Coup — was unable, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to hold the annual Election Pancake Day and Casino Night.
The largest donation of $3,680 went to The Rotary Foundation, which supports international projects such as eradicating polio.
A total of $3,000 went to the Milton and Warrior Run school districts, for monthly vocational scholarships. Two-thousand-dollars each went to the Milton Harvest Festival Bike Race and the Milton Public Library.
Third-grade dictionaries were awarded to students in the two school districts at a cost of $1,008 and $1,000 was used for a disaster shelter box. A total of $160 went to the Milton Schools Capital Campaign.
A special project, Books for Kids, cost $603.34. A total of $500 went to the Milton YMCA and $321.33 went to a party for residents at the Selinsgrove Center, an event the club has sponsored for more than 50 years. A total of $266 went to the Community Giving Foundation.
A total of $100 went to the Milton Jared Boxes and Watsontown Historical Association.
A total of $250 each went to the following: Milton Schools Caring Fund, Warrior Run Needy Fund, Warrior Run Commencement Award, Milton Commencement Award, Montgomery House Library, Harvest Festival Princess Pagent, Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Also, HandUP Foundation, Milton Panther Packs, Milton Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House, Golden Rule Love INC. Susquehanna Council of the Boy Scouts received donations. A total of $135 went to the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, and $50 to TIME.
