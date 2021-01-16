HARRISBURG — House leaders have named Rep. David Rowe (R-85) to four committees for the 2021-2022 Legislative Session.
He will serve on the Aging and Older Adult Services, Labor and Industry, Finance, and Local Government committees.
Rowe was sworn in to begin serving his second term as the state representative of the 85th District on Jan. 5.
