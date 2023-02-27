MIFFLINBURG — A meeting of the Good Time 4-H Club was held on Feb. 12 at the Limestone Township building, Mifflinburg.
The meeting was called to order at 2 p.m. by President Garrett Franck. Song Leader Corbin Martin led the group in a song. Afterwards, Franck spoke about how club members performed at the Pennsylvania Farm Show and the National Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl. Tagging deadlines were also discussed with the members.
Before presentations were conducted, the club heard introductions from the newest members. The club welcomed Collin Zechman, Michael and Molly Keister, Levi Clark, Vera Walter and Ryleigh Heimbach.
The following members did presentations: Corbin Martin spoke about Potato Judging; Paxton Haines spoke about breeding his market goats and some of the challenges he faced; and Payson Southers talked about the Maine-Anjou and Maintainer beef breeds.
The club collected postage stamps that will be used for veterans as their community service project.
The meeting was adjourned at 3:13 pm.
Anyone who is interested in joining a 4-H Club can contact Arielle Halpern at 570-556-4754 or by email at adb8@psu.edu.
