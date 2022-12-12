WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center will be presenting TESLA on at 7:30 p.m. April 25.
WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center will be presenting TESLA on at 7:30 p.m. April 25.
TESLA has been performing since the mid‐'80s eruption of leather, spandex, and big hair, but has always been much more.
Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll.
The group started in Sacramento, Calif., in 1984 but quickly rose to stardom with their 1986 debut album, Mechanical Resonance. That album would eventually go platinum, comfortably land in the Top 40, and produce the iconic hard rock hits, “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” Today, Mechanical Resonance lives on as one of the most successful and acclaimed albums of the era.
For more information on purchasing tickets, call 570-326-2424 or visit CACLive.com.
