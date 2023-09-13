MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg school board members agreed Tuesday evening to amend the district’s policy on booster clubs to require the clubs submit an annual budget.
Only board member Brandon Straub voted no.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg school board members agreed Tuesday evening to amend the district’s policy on booster clubs to require the clubs submit an annual budget.
Only board member Brandon Straub voted no.
The discussion of the budget requirement and required random audits for booster clubs was discussed during the first reading of the policy on booster clubs.
Under the proposal for the required audits, the district approved requiring independent auditors to randomly select one to two booster groups each year for an audit. The booster club must provide supporting documentation, bank statements, ledgers, receipts and disbursements for all transactions. The district would pay for those audits. Booster clubs not selected would be responsible for paying for a self-audit by a reputable individual or firm and submitting the audit to the district by Aug. 31.
The board also discussed amendments to other policies, including those related to training and reimbursement for board members, and removal of any board member who refuses to act in an official capacity.
In other business, the board approved the SUN Tech roofing project at a cost of $55,600, which will be taken from the annual refund received from SUN Tech in the 2023-2024 school year. That refund totals $109,587.
The board approved the hiring of: Patricia Schrawder and Gwenda Cohick, both of Mifflinburg, as food service employees at $12 per hour; Karen Smith, Mifflinburg, as a second shift custodian at the elementary and intermediate schools at $28,880, pro-rated for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year; and Wayne Bierly, Mifflinburg, as score clock operator for football games at a rate of $32 per game.
Board members accepted the resignations of food service employees Clara Kuhns and Beth Heffner, and the retirement of Faith Huff, a licensed practical nurse/aide at the high school.
Superintendent Dr. Ken Dady also commended the community and students for their support to the family of Josyln Flickinger, a 9-year-old fourth-grade student at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School who died Sept. 5 from injuries sustained in an accident the previous weekend while she played outside.
“It was a very difficult week with the loss of one of our students,” Dady said, at the beginning of the board meeting. “It was incredible seeing the output of support from the community.”
He then asked for a moment of silence.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.