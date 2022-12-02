MILTON — A mid a flurry of sirens, and the collecting of toys, Santa Claus made a triumphant arrival Friday evening in Milton.
The giant elf from the North Pole was escorted throughout the borough by the Milton Fire Department. Along the way, Santa and the firefighters stopped to pick up donated gifts from community members.
The toys, collected as part of the Milton WinterFest, will be donated to the Milton Salvation Army, to be distributed to local children in need.
Santa's journey through Milton ended in Lincoln Park, where he assisted with lighting the community Christmas tree.
Holiday-related activities continue today in Milton. Santa's house, located along Broadway, will open for visitors at 9 a.m.
Santa will be in his house from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday, through Dec. 17.
A drive-thru breakfast with St. Nicholas, held as part of WinterFest activities, will be served from 10 to 11 a.m. today at the St. Joseph Parish Center on Cemetery Road.
The Milton Model Train Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. today and Sunday on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
The museum will be open those same hours each Saturday and Sunday, through Dec. 31.
The Milton Area Community Band will present "A Nostalgic Christmas" at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
The Milton Historical Society will hold a Christmas open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Cameron House, 5340 Route 405, Milton.
Santa also arrived Friday evening in Watsontown, to the sound of Christmas carols being sung and hot cocoa and popcorn being served.
Holiday activities are also slated to take place throughout the Watsontown area in the coming days.
The Santa house, located in the municipal parking lot near the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge, will be open from 1 to 3 today. Santa will also be at his house from: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
A Caravan of Lights will traverse the Watsontown community starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) will present a Christmas movie at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
A cookie contest, for teenagers, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Watsontown Canal Boat Pavilion.
A number of other holiday activities are planned throughout Union and upper Northumberland counties.
• Christmas bazar, cookie walk, soup and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Emmanuel UCC Church, New Berlin.
• Christkind Market, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, along Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Christmas Around the World, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. Featuring craft vendors, Santa and reindeer and a small tree lot.
• Buffalo Valley Singers Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. John's UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
• WinterFest, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Elias Center for the Performing Arts, Fifth and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg.
• Community Christmas Party, 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, Washingtonville.
• Jingle Bell Jamboree, noon to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
• "A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker," 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, RiverStage Theatre, GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
