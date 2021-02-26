EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg Area High School football will have a new head coach in the upcoming season.
Eric Wicks, a former Bucknell University assistant football coach, was named to lead the Green Dragons for the 2021-22 school year. The appointment and $7,280 extra-compensatory salary was part of a consent agenda approved by the board without a dissenting vote.
Other positions and salaries approved included Gary Stiner as assistant boys track coach on a shared contract ($2,021). A previous contract for $4,006 with Stiner was rescinded.
Sara Jarrett was named Kelly Elementary School yearbook advisor and Alaina Foresman was named Linntown Intermediate School yearbook advisor ($1,039 apiece).
Drewanne Kline was approved as a new substitute teacher for the remainder of the school year and Penny Gulden was named substitute library aide ($9.82 per hour).
Elsewhere, Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director administrative services, presented a long-range financial plan.
Numbers were based on analysis of trends and considered contracts as well as previous-year spending. No growth was projected for federal revenues and state revenue was projected as flat except for 4% growth of transportation reimbursement and 0.25% increase of state subsidy. Expenses were projected to increase by 2% per year.
Projected revenue, estimated to increase to $30.7 million in 2026-27, was based on a five-year rolling average of the Act I Index limit and an increase of 1% per year in earned income and other taxes. The district’s fund balance projected to be $2.1 million in the hole by 2025-26. Fairchild stressed to the board that it was a “high level” look and the numbers were not engraved in stone.
The effect proposed increases to the state minimum wage would have on district finances was also projected. A chart estimated the impact of progressive increases proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf through the next six years.
An increase to $12 per hour in the upcoming fiscal year would push salaries $44,836 higher for the district and represent 0.04 of tax millage. A state minimum wage of $14.50, if in effect in 2026-27, would increase salaries by $113,674 above projections.
Fairchild noted there was opposition to increasing the state minimum wage.
