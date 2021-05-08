DANVILLE — Like many organizations, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville has continued to adapt throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes to fundraising activities and the ways in which families are served has changed, but the house remains steadfast in its mission.
Enthusiasm abounds among house staff as in-person fundraising events are about to resume for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
"We are super excited to be back in person for our 30th annual Andrew Schmid Golf Tournament," Ginnetta Reed, director of Marketing and Events for the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, said. "It will be our first (in-person) fundraiser since February 2020, Taste of the Town."
The tournament is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, at Frosty Valley Golf Course, Danville.
Reed noted that Schmid was founder of the golf tournament, and a volunteer Ronald McDonald House of Danville board member.
Funds raised through the tournament will be used to support the house, which provides a home away from home for the families of children undergoing treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses.
The goal of the tournament is to raise $45,000. Reed said between 124 and 144 golfers will participate.
"Everyone seems really excited about us being able to have our golf tournament this year," Reed said. "Our registration is filling up quickly."
Once registration is filled, Reed said names of interested players will continue to be accepted and placed on a waiting list.
"(The golfers able to play from) that wait list will be based on how many carts Frosty Valley can get us for our tournament," Reed said.
"We have a large variety of awards that are given out at the end of our tournament," she noted. "We have various contests for prizes, basket raffles, as well as a 50/50."
A second in-person fundraiser is being planned for the fall.
The Ronald McDonald House of Danville's third annual Masquerade Ball will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at Herman and Luthers, 787 Route 87, Montoursville.
Reed said the goal of the event is to raise $40,000 to support the house. Entertainment will be provided by Daddy-O & The Sax Maniax.
Tickets for the ball go on sale Monday, June 7, with additional details on that event to be announced in the near future.
"Fundraising events are really an important part of sustaining our mission," Reed said. "Last year, we really had to pivot and move our events from in-person to virtual events. There were a few challenges with that."
In lieu of holding a ball in 2020, Reed said the Ronald McDonald House of Danville held a Double Your Impact fundraiser, which netted $55,000.
"We had various sponsors that wanted to be a part of that event," she explained. "For every dollar that was donated to the house, it was matched by our sponsors. The community really seemed to appreciate that the sponsors were willing to match their donation."
While the Ronald McDonald House of Danville has had to change its fundraising activities throughout the pandemic, it has also made some changes to the way in which it serves families.
"Over the past year, we have been provided different rules and policies and procedures that were given to us by the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which is our global organization that oversees all of our houses," Reed said. "Every house has a little bit of a different situation, based on the COVID numbers around them."
While the Ronald McDonald House of Danville can typically serve 19 families at one time, Reed said the number has been cut back to 15 due to the pandemic. That number can fluctuate, based on COVID-19 numbers in the area.
Reed also noted that families are screened for COVID-19 before staying at the house.
While the number of rooms the Ronald McDonald House of Danville can provide to families has been decreased, the house is working in other ways to serve those with children being treated at Geisinger Medical Center.
"Even though we have those new policies and procedures that are set up to protect our families and children with very unique situations, we are still helping to support them," Reed said. "We are providing them with a room at the Pine Barn (Inn) if they are unable to stay with us.
"We are providing them with goodie bags that have various snacks and gift cards," she continued. "Those that need additional support outside of that are able to reach out to us, and we are able to help them as much as we possibly can."
The Ronald McDonald House of Danville has also changed its format for Camp Dost.
The camp is traditionally held for one week each summer at Camp Victory near Millville, for children fighting cancer and their siblings.
"We are hosting Camp Dost virtually this year," Reed said. "Those children have very weak immune systems.
"We did a virtual camp last year," she continued. "The volunteers put together an awesome camp for the kids. They all get camp boxes in advance, with a large variety of goodies for them."
The same format will occur with this year's camp.
"Nobody would've anticipated we'd be in this environment still today," Reed said. "Our goal is to keep our families, especially our children, as safe as we can."
She said camp participants enjoyed last year's virtual format.
"It was very interactive," Reed said. "They were able to come together and see each other through Zoom... It's really nice to be able to connect with everybody."
For more information on the Ronald McDonald House of Danville and its fundraisers, visit rmhdanville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.