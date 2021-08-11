LEWISBURG — Seven Mountains Audubon will hold a monthly bird walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Dale Ridge.
An educational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Kelly Township building. The guest speaker will be Linette Mansberger, who will present a photographic tour of Cuba, Iguacu Falls, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, and Panama.
