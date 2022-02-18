LEWISBURG — Students at Bucknell University apparently plan to walk out of classes early next week to draw attention to what they say is mishandling of an alleged sexual harassment case.
An email issued by student Jillie Santos said the planned walkout at 12:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, would be followed by a rally on the university’s science and engineering quad. Plans included speakers, chanting, writing messages in chalk on walkways and wearing teal and green shirts in solidarity with alleged victims.
The news release said the student-organized walkout called for accountability and reform in view of past and more recent allegations of misconduct by the Department of Public Safety.
Colby Snook, a former Public Safety officer, filed a lawsuit against the university in January alleging that Steve Barilar, then-chief of the department, permitted a student suspected of sexual harassment to delete evidence from his phone. The student, linked to a prior allegation in papers filed, did not face criminal charges and has since withdrawn from the university.
Snook, who resigned in November, claimed a hostile work environment emerged in the time since May 17 and the alleged infraction. He alleged that other officers and a university attorney encouraged him to remain silent and that he has suffered health consequences.
Santos helped organize a solidarity march following an incident in April, after students at housing friendly to LGBTQ+ students were purportedly harassed by fraternity members who once lived at the site. Public Safety was criticized at the time for a response described as “lacking in myriad ways.” The most recent news release referred to a “previous record of improper conduct” by the university.
An account published early this week noted that Barilar was still listed on the university website with “casual public safety” as a job title. A university spokesman said Barilar had been retained beyond an announced retirement date to consult on an unrelated matter but the title was posted in error.
The page has since been removed and the university spokesman noted Barilar was no longer a university employee. The spokesman added Friday afternoon that President Dr. John Bravman had not commented.
