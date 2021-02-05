MILTON — The Milton Area School District’s proposed 2021-2022 budget is currently on display on the district website and highlights the potential spending and revenue for the coming school year.
The board on Jan. 19 approved advertising the proposed budget, which includes expenses of $37.2 million and revenue of $35.1 million.
Business Manager Derrek Fink broke down the budget at the board’s Jan. 13 committee session and noted it includes a proposal to raise taxes by the maximum 4.1% allowed by law, to generate $481,788 in revenue.
Among the projected increased expenses, Fink said the cost of outside cyber school tuition is expected to increase by $340,000 over 2020-2021. The line item for Milton’s cyber charter school is expected to increase by $220,000 due to the number of families selecting a 100% virtual learning option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fink said the proposed budget also includes $300,000 in staffing increases to cover the creation of three new positions.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan reported the budget includes the addition of an online learning facilitator, a full-time elementary substitute and an elementary dean of students.
The proposed budget posted online estimates the district will receive $17.1 million in local revenue, including $11.6 million in real estate taxes and $4.3 million Act 511 occupational taxes.
The budget also projects receiving $16.9 million in state funding and $969,690 in federal funding.
The proposed budget includes $21.9 million in instructional costs and $11.8 million in support service costs.
Under instructional costs, the following are listed: Regular elementary/secondary programs, $15.2 million; special elementary/secondary programs, $4.6 million; vocational education, $964,612; other programs, $1 million; and non-public school programs, $11,700.
The following are listed under support service expenses: Student support, $1.9 million; instructional staff, $1.1 million; administration, $2.1 million; health, $420,376; business, $542,842; operation and maintenance, $2.8 million; student transportation, $1.4 million; and central support services, $11.8 million.
The district also expects to spend: $976,354 in student activities: $1,000 in community service; and $1.8 million in debt services.
In addition, $500,000 is earmarked for budgetary reserve.
The posted proposal also breaks down salaries and other projected expenses by building level.
Highlights of those breakdowns include the following for regular education services: Salaries, $8.8 million; benefits, $5 million; professional and technical services, $403,000; property services, $64,500; other services, $729,950; supplies, $197,426; and other expenses, $3,600.
The following special education costs are projected: Salaries, $2.2 million; benefits, $1.5 million; professional and technical services, $383,000; property services, $30,000; other services, $481,995; and supplies, $9,110.
Vocational technical expenses are projected as follows: Salaries, $488,643; benefits, $348,519; property services, $3,000; other services, $66,500; supplies, $47,500; property, $10,000; and other, $500.
The budget also includes a listing of other instructional programs. That listing includes: Salaries, $486,849; benefits, $311,832; professional and technical services, $45,200; supplies, $98,457; and property, $7,000.
Instructional and administrative staff expenses are broken down as follows: Instructional salaries, $473,750; instructional employee benefits, $395,569; instructional professional and technical services, $137,328; other instructional purchases and supplies, $101,000; administrative salaries, $1 million; administrative benefits, $795,811; administrative professional and technical services, $154,350; and administrative supplies and other, $49,150.
Salaries and benefits for health services are projected at $467,592, maintenance salaries and benefits are listed at $1.3 million, and business maintenance and salaries are set at $368,451.
For student services, salaries are listed at $428,447, benefits at $176,872, professional and technical services at $85,185, property services at $14,000, other purchased services at $109,000, supplies at $75,000, property at $73,350 and other at $14,500.
Fink said the final budget will be presented to the board April 13, with plans to vote on it May 18. In the interim, he said the district will continue to examine options for trimming expenses.
