Tanner Walter, freshman, Lock Haven University
Walter, a Milton graduate, finished 49th (33:04.3) at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships, a 10K race. He finished 38th (27:28.9) at the PSAC Championships, an 8K course. Lock Haven took third at the PSAC Championships. Walter also posted a sub-27 time at the LHU Open (26:47.4).
Hunter Confair, graduate student, Lock Haven University
Confair, a Warrior Run graduate, clocked a 27:13.1 in the 8K at the Lock Haven Open in September. He clocked a 27:26 at the PSAC Championships, where the Eagles finished third.
Caden Dufrene, freshman, Lock Haven University
Dufrene, a Warrior Run graduate, had a season-best time of 27:26.3 in the 8K Division II/III XC Challenge at Kutztown University. Dufrene finished the 8K course at the PSAC Championships in 28:10.1, part of the Eagle’s third-place team.
Cassidy Hoffman, senior, Messiah College
Hoffman, a Warrior Run grad, finished 39th at the MAC Championships (28:39.4). He clocked a season-best 8K time of 27:36 at the DeSales University Invitational.
Derek Guissanie, senior, Messiah College
Guissanie, a Lewisburg grad, posted a season-best 8K time of 30:21.5 at the DeSales University Invitational.
Calvin Bailey, freshman Denison University
Bailey, a Lewisburg graduate, finished 13th out of 103 runners at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships at Springfield, Ohio. He covered the 8K course in 27:00.4. The finish earned the first-year runner All-NCAC Second-Team honors. Bailey finished 138th (27:32.4) at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship at Shelbyville, Ind.
Brandon Gates, senior, Lycoming College
Gates, a Warrior Run graduate, finished in 37:12 at the NCAA Mideast Regionals in Newville. His career-best was a 34:09.2 at Lebanon Valley College in 2019.
Maverick Stenger, senior, Lycoming College
Stenger, a Mifflinburg grad, finished in 36:29.4 at the NCAA Mideast Regionals in Newville. His career best 8K was a 30:25.9 at Lock Haven in 2019.
