Charges filed following alleged assault on officer

MILTON — A 25-year-old Milton man has been charged with felony aggravated assault, along with resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment after allegedly grabbing an officer's arm, and shoving him into a storm door.
Tyler Hawkins, of Hepburn Street, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:19 a.m. March 5 at 623 Hepburn St.
According to court documents, Milton police were called to the scene after receiving reports that Hawkins — while intoxicated — pushed and shoved a woman.
Court documents state Officer Craig Johnson attempted to stop Hawkins from leaving the scene — while he was chasing the woman — by placing his arm in his path.
Hawkins is then accused of grabbing Johnson's arm, and attempting to push him out of the way.
As officers attempted to take Hawkins into custody, he allegedly fought with police, shoving Johnson into a storm door, which broke.
In court documents, Officer Travis Stotelmyer wrote that he took Hawkins into custody after tasing him in the chest.
After EMS arrived on scene, Hawkins was transported to the Milton Police Department to be evaluated as Stotelmyer said a crowd started to gather, and interfere in the situation.
Hawkins was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and released on $20,000 unsecured bail A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. April 5 before Diehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.