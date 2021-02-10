SUNBURY — Community Health and Wellness of Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding a drive-through narcan distribution event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at The Degenstein Youth Center, Sunbury, on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The event is for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need.
Interested individuals should drive to the rear of the Sunbury YMCA building. The event will be contactless and anonymous.
For more information, call 570-768-3209.
