DEWART — Keith Foust becomes a bit emotional when talking about the growth Susquehanna Fire Equipment has experienced since the business was founded by his father more than seven decades ago.
“It gives me chills when I talk about it,” Foust said. “I think (my father) would be very proud.”
Foust is now the company’s president, while his son Seth Foust serves as vice president and service department director.
Keith’s father, World War II veteran Max L. Foust Sr., founded the company in 1951. He passed away in 1984.
Max founded the business while working full-time as a civilian firefighter at Fort Indiantown Gap Military Reservation.
Keith said his father launched the business venture after someone who worked at the former Masonite factory in Watsontown asked if he could service the facility’s fire extinguishers.
“He ran the (fire equipment) business out of an office behind a kitchen in our house,” Keith recalled. “We had an old bedroom back there, a small office. Our garage was our showroom and our service facility.”
As Max worked 24-hour shifts as a firefighter, with the following 24 hours off, he picked up fire extinguishers which needed to be refilled on his days off.
Part-time employees, including Keith and his brother-in-law Ed Confer, assisted with filling the fire extinguishers from the Foust family garage.
In the 1970s, Keith said his brother Max Foust Jr. and Confer started working full-time for the business. Keith joined full-time in July 1976.
The business moved into its current Dewart headquarters in 1981.
“We’ve just expanded,” Keith said. “We went from one (service) truck, to two trucks, three. We just kept going and going. Every year we would hire one or two people.”
The business, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2021, now has 33 employees and 25 service trucks and vehicles.
The company serves customers across Pennsylvania.
“My son is now part owner of the company,” Keith said. “Seth takes care of the suppression side. I take care of the fire equipment, and sales and services.”
In addition to continuing to service fire extinguishers, Susquehanna Fire Equipment provides automatic fire suppression systems and industrial fire protection systems to businesses.
“That goes into checking emergency (building) lighting,” Keith said. “We do back-flow water testing... We protect high-end machinery, big computer rooms.
“My son has been instrumental in bringing in commercial and industrial fire protection systems.”
The business also carries personal protective equipment for firefighters, and tools such as the HURST Jaws of Life.
“We handle all the tools that go on a fire truck for a firefighter to do their job,” Keith said. “We also service the equipment we sell.
“We handle the best equipment,” he continued. “We don’t handle stuff that’s not made in the United States, unless we can’t help it.”
Similar to his father, who was a member of the West Branch Volunteer Fire Company of Watsontown, Keith is a life member of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
“He’d be very proud of the fact that I followed, big time, into his footsteps,” Keith said, of his father. “I’m president and full owner of the company. I’ve followed his footsteps in the fire department. I do everything he did in the fire department.”
Keith also noted that seven of his current employees are members of fire departments, across Northumberland, Montour and Lycoming counties.
“I have one (employee) that’s a (fire) chief,” Keith said. “We’re pretty proud of what we do.”
He is thankful for everyone who has contributed to the success of Susquehanna Fire Equipment throughout the past seven decades.
“It would be a big injustice to say this would be my doings,” Keith said. “It was the help of a lot of people with me... It was everybody that came on with me, during my time, that brought us to where we are.”
He noted his dedication to the business, and to the fire service.
“This isn’t only my business, this is my life, 100%,” Keith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.