MILTON — When Karey Killian called Laura Spangler over to look at an email, Spangler immediately assumed something was wrong.
“My first thought was, ‘Am I in trouble?’” said Spangler, a library paraprofessional with the Milton Area School District.
However, she was actually in for a bit of good news. Killian, the librarian for Baugher and White Deer elementary schools, had nominated Spangler for a prestigious award.
The email confirmed Spangler had been selected as the 2023 Outstanding School Library Paraprofessional by the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association (PSLA).
“That was a total surprise to me," Spangler said. "I had no idea Karey had submitted my name. She’s been my mentor this whole time. She’s a fabulous teacher."
Spangler will receive the award March 31, during the PSLA conference in Harrisburg.
“I’ll be put up at the Hilton Hotel and I’ll receive my award at a breakfast awards ceremony," she said. "Then I’ll spend the day with Karey at the conference, seeing vendors and new books."
Spangler grew up in Milton, and graduated from the Milton Area High School in 1979 before heading off to Indiana University of Pennsylvania for college.
When her children started school, she started working for the district as a substitute learning support aide. A year later, she was hired full-time. After 17 years in that role, Spangler started her position as the library’s paraprofessional, where she’s been for the last five years.
Spangler’s work often includes checking books in and out, repairing damaged books, shelving books, and cataloging new books, the latter of which she has been particularly busy with.
“We’ve had an anonymous donor, a Miltonian, who has anonymously been donating thousands of books," Spangler said. "They wanted to stay anonymous. They are joyfully giving us tons of books, some new and some used. All in very good condition. I’ve been completely busy with cataloging all these books.”
For Spangler, who has been an avid reader since she was a child, a career inside a library makes perfect sense.
“I love connecting with the kids. I’m a huge reader. My parents always pushed reading. I pushed my kids to read. A few years ago, my kids got me a book of the month club for Christmas,” Spangler said.
She even has a yearly reading goal that she begins each January.
“I want to read 52 books in one year. I’m at four books so far,” Spangler said, noting that she tends to have the most time to read during the summer.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
