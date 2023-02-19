Laura Spangler

Laura Spangler, a library paraprofessional with the Milton Area School District, will be honored as the 2023 Outstanding School Library Paraprofessional by the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association on March 31 in Harrisburg.

 MATT JONES THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — When Karey Killian called Laura Spangler over to look at an email, Spangler immediately assumed something was wrong.

“My first thought was, ‘Am I in trouble?’” said Spangler, a library paraprofessional with the Milton Area School District.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.