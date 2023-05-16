Fisheries managers move to curtail ﻿striped bass catch

Striped bass play an important role as a top predator in the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Scientists say the recreational catch for 2022 was twice that of 2021, despite catch limits.

 PROVIDED BY DAVE HARP/BAY JOURNAL

Spurred by a warning about increased fishing pressure on already overfished Atlantic striped bass, East Coast fishery managers recently took emergency action to curtail the recreational catch of the popular species while preparing for potentially more restrictions next year.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which regulates inshore catches of migratory fish, heard from a panel of scientists that the recreational catch of striped bass had doubled in 2022 over what it had been the year before, despite catch limits imposed to protect the diminished population.

This story was originally published in the Bay Journal and was provided by the Bay Journal News Service.

