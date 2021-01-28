MILTON — An effort to establish a community college in the Central Susquehanna Valley is looking to have a $1.14 per-month tax levied on households in a four-county area in order to fund the initiative.
Representatives from the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project spoke on their effort to establish a community college in the region during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting, held online via Zoom.
Meghan Beck, a representative from the effort, said the tax is proposed to be levied on each household in Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Montour counties in order to fund the establishment and ongoing work of the college.
If commissioners in each county agree to levy the tax, Beck said the following amounts are expected to be collected each year, by county: Northumberland County, $624,000; Union County, $240,000; Snyder County, $228,000; and Montour County, $128,000.
Lenaire Ahlum, another representative of the effort, said if approved the same tax will be collected for a 10-year period. At the end of that period, she said the counties would have to sign agreements to continue sponsoring the college and the tax rate could change.
Beck said the hope is to have the counties sign on to support the effort this year, with plans to have the community college operational by 2023.
If all approvals for the project are granted, Beck said the community college would be based in Sunbury, with classrooms established at various locations throughout the region.
Over the initial 10-year period of the community college, Ahlum said studies project it would create $78.5 million in new economic activity in the four-county area.
Ahlum said the college is proposed to have 80 full-time employees, plus adjunct professors. Three-thousand students are expected to be enrolled annually.
According to Ahlum, the effort has thus far received 15 letters from businesses and 20 from municipalities supporting the establishment of a community college.
Beck and Ahlum asked council to pen a letter of support for the project to be sent to the Northumberland County commissioners.
President Mark Shearer said council will consider the request for further discussion at a future meeting.
In business actions, council authorized Solicitor Robert Benion to prepare an ordnance extending a no parking area to both sides of Red Hill Road, from Golf Course Road to the borough’s boundary with Turbot Township.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said currently parking is prohibited on only a portion of the road.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said based on the road’s elevation it’s dangerous to allow vehicles to park along the roadway.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said thus far in January the department has responded to 41 fire and rescue calls, and 32 medical assistance calls.
