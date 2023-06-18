1 trooper killed, 1 critically injured in Juniata County

Tpr. Jacques F. Rougeau Jr.

MIFFLINTOWN — The two Pennsylvania State Police troopers shot Saturday in Juniata County were identified Sunday by Pennsylvania State Police. Tpr. Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was killed and Lt James A. Wagner was wounded in separate encounters with the same shooter.

The shooter, identified as Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, Juniata County, was killed in an exchange of gunfire after the shootings. According to a press release issued by the state police, Stine initially arrived at 11 a.m. Saturday the Troop G, Lewistown station. He was allegedly armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to the search for him.

