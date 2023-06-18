1 trooper killed, 1 critically injured in Juniata County

MIFFLINTOWN — The two Pennsylvania State Police troopers shot Saturday in Juniata County were identified Sunday by Pennsylvania State Police. Tpr. Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was killed and Lt James A. Wagner was wounded in separate encounters with the same shooter.
The shooter, identified as Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, Juniata County, was killed in an exchange of gunfire after the shootings. According to a press release issued by the state police, Stine initially arrived at 11 a.m. Saturday the Troop G, Lewistown station. He was allegedly armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to the search for him.
According to the Associated Press, police in Juniata County said the suspect engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities found Stine shortly before 3 p.m. several miles away in Walker Township, and a gun battle ensued that killed the shooter and Rougeau.
Rougeau was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown station and enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York before transferring to Troop G Lewistown in March of this year. He was 29 years old. He becomes the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.
Wagner, 45, is currently listed in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He is assigned as the station commander at the Troop G, Bedford Station. He enlisted in the PSP in September 2002.
“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the PSP. “We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers, but also their families.”
The Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge said it was “devastated” at the shooting of “not one but two” troopers, one of whom made “the ultimate sacrifice.”
“Bravery and honor best describe these troopers, and we will hold their heroic actions in our hearts and minds forever,” the lodge's president, Joseph Regan, said in a social media post.
President David Kennedy of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, an organization made up of 4,300 active and retired troopers, said the commonwealth “has lost one hero while another fights for his life.”
"The bravery of these troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever,” he said in a post on social media.
Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The check should be made out to the “Survivor’s Fund,” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.
