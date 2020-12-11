WILLIAMSPORT — A recently retired Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) faculty member has shared her information technology expertise and appreciation for former students through her latest book.
Lisa Bock, who retired in May as an associate professor of computer information technology (IT), has written “Identity Management With Biometrics,” a 368-page book that describes how to select the right biometric system and details the steps for implementing identity management and authentication.
“Biometrics is measuring and analyzing a person’s unique characteristics, both physical and behavioral, for the purpose of authenticating their identity,” Bock explained. “It has become commonplace in law enforcement and is a vital tool for both public and corporate entities. I’m hopeful this book will be a very useful guide for organizations and companies when considering the use of biometrics.”
The 14-chapter book serves as a guide for choosing a specific type of biometric authentication by comparing various options, providing examples and offering self-assessment questions. Biometric techniques covered include fingerprint, iris, voice, palm print and facial recognition.
Bock dedicated the book to the thousands of students she had the honor of teaching at PCT.
“Teaching you was the best part of my day,” she wrote. “You made it fun! I enjoyed your curiosity, ambition, sense of humor and willingness to learn. Thank you for letting me be part of your life.”
“Identity Management With Biometrics” is published by Packt, a Birmingham, England, company that has published more than 6,500 books and videos geared to enhancing the skills of IT professionals worldwide.
Bock earned a master’s degree from the University of Maryland University College and holds numerous certifications. She’s been trained in forensics, networking, steganography and network security. For 17 years, she taught courses at Penn College ranging from networking to biometrics and security to unified communications.
“With her passion for the subject matter and teaching, Lisa, without a doubt, inspired countless students who are now IT professionals,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “It’s no surprise to see that she continues to impart her expertise in retirement. I’m sure she will continue to do so for many years.”
Bock is working on a third book, about cryptology, with publishing expected in the summer of 2021. “Learn Wireshark,” Bock's first book, was released in 2019.
Children’s Learning Center receives CARES Act grants
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center, which provides early childhood education and care to the children of Penn College students and employees, recently received three Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) grants.
The funding, $69,200 from the U.S. Department of Education through STEP Inc., was used to supplement staff salaries paid to the center’s employees during the pandemic shutdown period. It has also been used to buy personal protective equipment and products, such as materials to make face shields, cloth masks, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, bleach and laundry detergent.
The CARES Act funding is intended for the use of licensed child care providers who remained open during the coronavirus crisis or reopened during or soon after the public health emergency to serve Pennsylvania families’ child care needs. It can be used to support needs such as occupancy, utilities, salaries, benefits, cleaning, sanitation, materials and supplies.
The Children’s Learning Center at Penn College is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. It holds the highest rating from the Pennsylvania Keystone Stars program.
Call 570-320-8026 or visit www.pct.edu/childcare for more information about the center.
