LEWISBURG — Scenic paintings of the Amalfi Coast by local artists will be on display at Gallery 255 in the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of July.
Twelve artists traveled with the Lina Ferrara Art Studio on a 10-day plein air painting excursion to the iconic Italian coastline.
The group visited Tramonti, the hometown of Ferrara’s parents.
“The best part was being able to share the culture, amazing scenery and sublime food with my painting friends,” Ferrara said. “We all stayed together in a 14th century monastery and were able to really immerse ourselves in the small Italian town. The paintings in this show are visual records of our days there.”
Ferrara taught project and theory classes locally, nationally and internationally for art stores and adult education classes. Her work has appeared in several juried art shows and exhibits resulting in numerous awards.
The Society of Decorative Painters designated Ferrara as a Certified Decorative Artist and she has received the district star award as a Liquitex Certified Instructor. Additionally, her work has been featured on several publications including The Decorative Painter, Painting, and Paintworks. Ferrara is a member of the Lewisburg Artists Guild, Oil Painters of America and the Society of Decorative Painters.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/home-page/info/displays/.
