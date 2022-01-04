WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old White Deer man with an extensive record in Union County has been charged with felony and misdemeanor assault counts following an alleged incident at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3 in White Deer Township.
Shannon M. Parrish is jailed in Union County in lieu of $45,000 bail on felony counts of strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment. State Police at Milton charged Parrish following the alleged incident involving a woman and a 4-month-old child.
Parrish allegedly threw a glass object at the woman, causing it to shatter around the child. Parrish allegedly grabbed the woman from behind and placed her in a choke hold. When the woman broke free, he allegedly chased her and again placed her in a choke hold. He also threatened to kill her, according to court documents.
This is not Parrish's first time seeing the inside of the Union County Jail. Previous charges include a pending case involving drug charges, while past charges include assault, drug charges and a DUI.
A preliminary hearing on the current assault charges is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.