LEWISBURG — A former fire department treasurer avoided jail time during her sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon at the Union County Courthouse.

Union-Snyder County Judge Michael Piecuch sentenced Leann M. Fisher, of New Columbia, to 10 years probation with restrictive conditions, the first six months of which will be served on house arrest. The conditions of Fisher’s sentence include being barred from entering the premises of the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, which she had pleaded guilty to stealing $377,163.31 from over a multi-year period during her time as treasurer. She also agreed to hold no position of financial responsibility over any individual or entity.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.