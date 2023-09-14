LEWISBURG — A former fire department treasurer avoided jail time during her sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon at the Union County Courthouse.
Union-Snyder County Judge Michael Piecuch sentenced Leann M. Fisher, of New Columbia, to 10 years probation with restrictive conditions, the first six months of which will be served on house arrest. The conditions of Fisher’s sentence include being barred from entering the premises of the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, which she had pleaded guilty to stealing $377,163.31 from over a multi-year period during her time as treasurer. She also agreed to hold no position of financial responsibility over any individual or entity.
Following the delivery of the sentence, Fisher was escorted to a holding cell to wait for a period “not to exceed 90 minutes” to be fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.
“I believe you deserve to spend more time in a cell than you’re going to,” said Piecuch.
The initial terms of the plea agreement agreed upon by the commonwealth, represented by Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson, and Rachel Wiest Benner, Fisher’s attorney, established that Fisher needed to make full restitution by the time of the sentencing hearing.
Benner explained that she had $200,000 sitting in her escrow account during the hearing, as well as confirmation that another $78,000 had been wired to that account. Benner argued that Fisher deserved to be sentenced at the bottom end of mitigated range of the sentencing guidelines, as she had admitted fault and identified more stolen funds that police had not initially known about.
“I cannot find that full restitution has been made at the time of sentencing,” said Piecuch. “I am not going to rewrite the terms of sentencing at this time.”
In a victim impact statement, Jim Messinger, deputy chief of White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, said Fisher’s theft was a “violation of trust,” and said the fire company was struggling with “the mistrust that has been placed in us by the township residents.”
“We trusted the treasurer to do their job,” said Messinger, adding that the department agreed to the plea agreement because they needed the money. “The biggest question for me is: why?”
District Attorney Johnson said that, more important than the question of “why,” was considering that Fisher “has the character of a thief.”
Kevin Koch, fire chief of White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, said Fisher’s theft had caused “tremendous hardship,” adding that “it could certainly affect our fundraising income.”
Carroll Diefenbach, chairman of the board of supervisors for White Deer Township, said the township has “a great staff” and that it was “too bad we have one person to ruin this” for everybody.
Piecuch commended the fire company for coming forward about the theft.
“There was a time when crimes like this went unreported for fear that people wouldn’t trust them anymore,” said Piecuch. “What happened here wasn’t the fire company’s fault. It wasn’t the township’s fault. That fault lies exclusively with Mrs. Fisher.”
In a brief recess, Johnson met with members of the fire company to discuss the possibility of a revised plea agreement. During that time, a $200,000 payment toward Fisher’s restitution was deemed satisfied by the court.
Fisher’s sentence included paying the remaining restitution balance of $177,163,31 by 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.
“I would just like to apologize to my community and my family,” Fisher said, in a statement to the court.
Johnson noted that Fisher had neglected to include the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company in her apology, upon which Fisher amended her apology to include the fire company and the township supervisors.
Piecuch said that Fisher’s probation with restrictive conditions could be revoked if she violates any of the terms of her sentencing, most notably failing to repay the remaining restitution by the Sept. 18 deadline.
