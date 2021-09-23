LEWISBURG — Lane restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Oct. 1 along Route 45 between Route 15 and 11th Street, East Buffalo Township.
Weather permitting, PennDOT crews will be engaged in road maintenance including patch work. Motorists should be alert for flaggers and single lane conditions.
