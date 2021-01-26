LEWISBURG — Monday morning priorities at Evangelical Community Hospital included opening a phone line for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The hospital noted the line would be open for vaccine registration from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 570-522-4530. Callers were asked to select “Option 1” when they called.
Times, dates and sites for immunization would be assigned during the registration process. People were not only asked to be on time, but also to not arrive more than 15 minutes early for an appointment. Arrivals without an appointment would not receive a vaccine.
Clinics could be canceled at any time due to vaccine shortage and it was noted that people would be contacted and rescheduled as soon as possible in the event of a “supply issue.”
People in Phase 1A of the state vaccination plan were to be given appointments first. No state timeline for members of the general public age 64 and younger with no qualifying condition has been set up yet.
Evangelical Community Hospital employees, long-term care facility residents and health care professionals qualified for immunization in Phase 1A. Healthcare personnel, people potentially exposed to infectious material which could transmit disease from patients or health care personnel and state residents age 65 and up also qualified.
Certain high risk conditions in people age 16 to 64 also qualified for Phase 1A status, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, weakened immune system, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell, smoking and Type 2 diabetes mellitus were also included. Patients with high risk conditions on the day of vaccination will be asked to sign a document attesting to that condition.
Health insurance information will be collected at registration and before vaccination. Participants were asked to bring a health insurance card. While there is no charge for healthcare workers, proof of employment would be required at registration and on arrival.
An administrative fee of $20 for the first dose and $35 for the second dose will be charged.
Information posted by the hospital noted that between check-in, vaccination, scheduling for a second dose and observation afterward, participants should expect their appointment to take about 30 minutes. Second doses would be scheduled after the first dose was given.
They noted that the COVID-19 vaccine was another tool in the public health battle, but was not a cure for the virus. Safe distancing, facial covering when not at home and regular hand-washing was still recommended.
Established patients of Family Medicine or Evangelical or Internal Medicine of Evangelical were also given the option of calling their physician’s office.
Meantime, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) has also maintained a COVID-19 vaccination information line.
A recorded message on the line acknowledged UPMC efforts to vaccinate medical personnel but added that availability for segments of the public would depend on when the state Department of Health made vaccine material available. Until then, there would be no sign ups or reservations.
UPMC encouraged continued calls to 833-299-4359 or visits to www.upmc.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.