DANVILLE — As traditional “flu season” looms amid a lingering COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines to develop immunity against both were recommended.
Dr. Alison Brodginski, a Geisinger infectious disease specialist, noted that the respective viruses were completely different.
“Vaccination for one of the viruses does not extend immunity or protection to the other virus,” Brodginski said. “That is really important to get out there to the public.”
Brodginski recalled the first COVID-19 vaccines were introduced during influenza season. It was not known at the time how a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine would react in a person who had them both.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cautiously called for a two-week separation period at the time. However, additional data has been collected since and recommendations have changed.
“We understand with other vaccines and COVID-19 that we don’t need to separate the timing,” Brodginski said. “There really does not need to be any discretion when you are thinking about when to receive a flu shot. You can receive them simultaneously in the same visit.”
Brodginski said many patients have done just that, but recommended one injection in each arm rather than both in the same arm.
“We at Geisigner have been thinking around how we could get to a place were we would offer both vaccines in a ‘one stop shop,’” Brodginski added. “We have had pure influenza campaign and we have certainly been on the COVID-19 vaccine campaign for quite awhile. Was there a way to blend those two, particularly when you are entering flu season?”
Pfizer announced Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine has prompted a strong immune response in children from 5 to 11-years-old, with FDA approval possible by the end of October. Brodginski said the same flexibility of co-administration would also apply for children in line for a flu shot.
Geisinger recently introduced a series of Super Saturday flu vaccine events. Visit www.geisinger.org for a complete list.
