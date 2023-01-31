Realtor of the Year named

Stephanie DiDomenico

DANVILLE — Stephanie DiDomenico has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year for the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors.

The award recognizes a realtor for their leadership and contributions to the advancement of the real estate profession, in addition to their commitment to the local community.

