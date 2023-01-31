Realtor of the Year named

DANVILLE — Stephanie DiDomenico has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year for the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors.
The award recognizes a realtor for their leadership and contributions to the advancement of the real estate profession, in addition to their commitment to the local community.
DiDomenico is an associate broker inVillager’s Danville Office, and has been a member of the CSVBR for nearly 10 years.
She has been involved in the Key Club, the Kiwanis and is currently the president for Soroptimist International of Montour County.
DiDomenico and her husband Will live in Danville with their sons, Jack and Sam.
