Arts center receives $3,000

WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center recently announced the recipient of $3,000 from Truist, through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program
The contribution will be used to support the Student Summer Stock, Educational Series, Performance Series Masterclasses and The Nutcracker programs.
“Supporting the arts can ignite new passions for students and families across Williamsport,” said Michael Petrine, senior vice president for Truist. “At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities – my hope is this grant will help inspire a new generation of performers who found their love of the arts at the Community Arts Center.”
EITC grants allow approved organizations to invest in projects that improve access to high quality education programs. Organizations must be pre-qualified by the state Department of Community & Economic Development to participate.
“EITC funding is an integral component in supporting arts and culture throughout our region, and we’re very appreciative of Truist’s generosity,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director. “Donations like this allow us to provide unique educational experiences from all over the world for area students.”
Funding for the educational programming is derived from various sources, including EITC Funds, donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.
“For nearly 30 years the Community Arts Center has been a vital part of downtown Williamsport,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, director of CAC Development/College Relations Officer. “Our educational, student-centered programs reach our youngest and most diverse population and we are proud of that. The support from Truist makes that all possible.”
