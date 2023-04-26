Arts center receives $3,000

From left, Jonathan Wood, assistant vice president/business banker relationship manager/DEI champion, Truist; Stacey Branning, vice president/branch leader, Truist; Aron Ireland, vice president/branch leader, Truist; Ana Gonzalez-White, director of CAC Development/College Relations officer; and Jim Dougherty, executive director, CAC.

 PROVIDED BY STEVEN AULT

WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center recently announced the recipient of $3,000 from Truist, through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program

The contribution will be used to support the Student Summer Stock, Educational Series, Performance Series Masterclasses and The Nutcracker programs.

