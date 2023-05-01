LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum has expanded its Cultural Pass program with the support of the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The Cultural Pass program provides free admission passes that can be checked out by the patrons of 15 local libraries.

“Getting a free pass to visit the Museum is as simple as visiting your local library,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “We know there are more and more demands on a family’s resources, and we are so excited to expand a program aimed at making the Museum even more accessible.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.