Nursing programs to simplify admission criteria

WILLIAMSPORT — Beginning in December, Pennsylvania College of Technology will no longer require the Test of Essential Academic Skills as a criterion for admission into its pre-licensure nursing education majors.
Those majors are the LPN-to-RN associate degree, nursing associate degree and nursing bachelor’s degree.
Beginning with the college’s December selection period, current pre-nursing students and transfer students will be selected based on two criteria: Their math/science grade calculation and cumulative graduation GPA. (Previously, current and transfer students who did not take the TEAS exam were not eligible for selective admission.)
High school students seeking direct admission into a nursing major will be required to submit an ACT or SAT score and meet other Penn College admission requirements. Those who do not gain direct admission are accepted as a pre-nursing student and take the prerequisite courses for their desired major. Once the selective admission criteria are met, pre-nursing students are ranked for admission into the nursing program.
Penn College nursing graduates consistently exceed state and national pass rates on national licensure exams and boast a near-100% job placement rate. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, 100% of its associate degree nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN – the national licensure exam for registered nurses – on their first attempt.
Penn College offers six nursing degree options, including a part-time associate degree for those seeking RN licensure, traditional two- and four-year degrees, a master’s degree, and pathways for licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses and for registered nurses with a diploma or associate degree to pursue a bachelor’s degree. They represent one of the largest academic program areas at Penn College, with more than 300 in-program students.
Penn College’s undergraduate nursing majors are fully approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
