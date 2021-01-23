LEWISBURG — A Human Relations Ordinance (HRO) may soon be introduced again in Lewisburg Borough Council.
Jordi Comas, council vice president, noted at a recent council meeting that a basic version has been vetted by the courts and adopted by municipalities statewide. It adds sexual orientation, gender expression and genetic information to classes protected from discrimination.
Comas said attorneys they have referred to have suggested using basic "boilerplate" legal language. He planned to circulate a basic version soon with a schedule of how it could proceed.
"The reality is that neither Pennsylvania nor the federal government have moved to protect the employment, housing and public accommodation rights of LGBTQ people," Comas said. "I know several who have come to me and said where is this? And why is this dead in the water?"
The HRO, dormant for more than a year, previously drew crowds to borough council meetings. It had been crafted by an extra-committee of three council members and used other input.
Supporters at the time said an HRO would ensure the borough's inclusiveness with legal backing. Critics feared enforcement issues, restrictions on private or religious institutions and the potential for high legal fees.
Comas said this week he felt there was urgency in the matter, but did not want to go faster than necessary.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, council approved Historical Architecture Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness for two properties. Ryan Kraus, 135 Brown St. (storage shed) and Robert Dewar and Lisa Jansen-King, 236, S. Third St. (renovations) were approved.
Council learned that there were vacancies on the Zoning Hearing Board (alternate), HARB, the Shade Tree Commission and Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Service (alternate) board.
Michael Derman, council member and CSFES representative, explained the CSFES provided financial oversight for the William Cameron Engine Company. Firefighting or emergency medical experience was not necessary to serve on the board.
