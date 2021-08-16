MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange No. 1 recently celebrated its 150th anniversary with a special day of celebration held in the historic Grange Hall, built in 1887 at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
This local service group holds the distinction of being the first grange organized in Pennsylvania, in 1871, and is only the second grange in the nation to achieve 150 years of continuous service.
The celebration included an outdoor butterfly release ceremony, dinner, an historical slide program, the dedication of a 48-page historical publication and presentation of citations from local government and grange officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.