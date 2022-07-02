LEWISBURG — Ty and Jason Drumm now co-own a fireworks business which has been a local institution for generations.
Just Lite It Fireworks, at 8601 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg, has been open for more than 20 years at its current location.
"Our dad (Dale) has been in the fireworks business for 40 years," said Ty as he gestured across Zeigler Road. "That's where he started, right there where the bank sits."
The commonwealth made it legal for the residents to buy aerial fireworks about five years ago. Permitted Class "C" consumer fireworks for sale include firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles. Product is thoroughly packaged with safety in mind as no fuses are exposed.
Ty said they've sold a good mix of fireworks to residents in the time since the law changed. Before that, Pennsylvania residents were limited in what they could buy and take home.
"We have everything they need," Ty said. "We even have stuff for gender reveal, pink and blue. There are cakes that shoot pink and blue and there is smoke. We have stuff that just shoots gold for wedding anniversaries."
Just Lite It is open from April to December with summer the biggest time of year. Extended hours are common around Independence Day. Ty noted they also do shows as requested.
Sales Associate Candy Roberts said their eight-month operating year lets Just Lite It provide fireworks for New Year's, graduations and even Muslim holidays in the fall.
Roberts also had a message of safety.
"Our big things in this store are safety and getting the people out of here with any budget," Roberts said. "We can work with any budget to reach customer satisfaction."
Ty and Jason also agreed that "safety first, last and always" was an appropriate motto.
"People really need to pay attention," Ty said. "Now it's not you have to worry so much about people who are drinking, but now you've got to worry about people who are medicated. Being impaired and playing with fireworks don't mix."
Roberts noted that the staff kept busy in the week leading up to Independence Day, not only serving a steady stream of customers but also checking in new product as it arrived by the truckload.
