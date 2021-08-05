LEWISBURG — It was confirmed this week that the eve of a special edition of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade will begin with a brief commemorative gathering.
The Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade (UCV4JP) committee noted Wednesday that a Veterans Recognition Ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Union County Civil War Monument, South Third Street and University Avenue, Lewisburg.
Terry Burke, UCV4JP committee president, said the ceremony to honor the service of military veterans was another way to show appreciation for their service to the country. It would have been in the grove at Bucknell University if 2021 had unfolded like the most previous years.
Instead, a brief talk by attorney and Army veteran Graham Showalter will be followed by the playing of taps and a rifle salute. Showalter also served as parade committee chair in the formative years of the parade and gala.
Burke added the monument was rededicated much the same way in 1995 before the ceremony and other features of the annual parade were moved to the grove at Bucknell.
The modified Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade will be heldfrom 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Silver Moon complex parking area. The “drive through” parade will permit spectators to come through and honor veterans and Gold Star families. Spectators may enter off Route 15 onto Zeigler Road where traffic will be directed.
Special displays will include a “whale boat” and Moon Mullins’ Vietnam-era helicopter. Bands from Lewisburg Area High School, Line Mountain High School and the Keystone Regiment are also on the schedule. The two high school bands will be worked into the flow of spectators while the Keystone Regiment will perform in one place.
Motorists entering parade area are asked to slow down and watch for instructions from sheriff’s deputies, fire police and certified traffic directors. Course marshals will also be on the route among the veterans to ensure the traffic continues to flow.
