LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors have approved an ordinance designed to to control feral animals.
The purpose of the ordinance, approved Monday, is to provide regular protection for the health and safety and welfare of residents.
The ordinance contains provisions for the establishment of a trap, neuter and release program which authorizes an eligible animal welfare organization to make an application with the township to participate in the program. Under stipulations in the ordinance, animal welfare organizations would need to register each feral cat colony they are managing.
The ordinance also gives a registered caregiver permission to look after feral cats in their neighborhood.
Members of Cherished Cat Rescue were on hand at the meeting and asked if the supervisors would be willing to ask the Union County commissioners to consider $10,000 to $20,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds so the organization can go ahead with the trap, neuter and release program.
Members of the organization said they would like to trap, neuter and release about 60 cats this calendar year.
The supervisors then voted to petition the commissioners to supply Cherished Cats with the ARPA funds needed to establish and continue the trap, neuter and release program in the township.
The supervisors also approved an ordinance regarding street closures and street utilization for special events.
Supervisor Jim Knight said, in the past, it was customary to have residents call into the office and request a street closure. Under the new ordinance, township officials are asking residents to fill out an application, which puts more responsibility on residents to provide insurances and information to the township before a street closure is approved.
Supervisor Chair Char Gray said she contacted Kelly Township, which recently adopted a similar ordinance and said that township had no negative feedback regarding their ordinance.
East Buffalo Township Manager Jolene Helwig told supervisors that one of the township’s financial accounts was hacked and someone feloniously tried to cash two checks. Both checks were for $1,400 at a bank in Oklahoma.
Helwig said the township is now on a program with Susquehanna Community Bank that uploads the checks, which can be viewed by both the bank and township officials to see if the checks are legitimate before they get cashed.
Township officials also voted in favor of consolidating an area that includes five tracts of land near the intersection of Hardscrabble and Beagle Club road. The tracts of land would then be subdivided into five parcels for further development.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
