Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Brett Alan Mutschler, 58, of Turbotville, six months probation, $300 fine, costs, and fees for DUI.
• Russell Bastian Jr., 55, of Lewisburg, $100 fine and costs for possession of a controlled substance. All warrants relating to the case are lifted.
• Gregory Tyrone Clifford, 26, of Coal Township, 72 hours to six months in county jail, license suspension for 12 months, $1,000 fine, costs, and fees for DUI; $500 fine and costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $500 fine and costs for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 4:36 p.m. Sept. 5 at the intersection of Route 54 and Blue Ball Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1995 Honda Accord driven by Akaia Larson, 21, of Watsontown, proceeded through a stop sign without clearance and struck a 2023 Kia driven by Latricia Yocum, 24, of Watsontown.
Larson and a passenger in Yocum’s car, Karen Yocum, 56, of Watsontown, sustained suspected minor injuries. Larson was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 2:46 p.m. Sept. 8 along Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Lexus driven by Diane Beers, 81, of Lewisburg, made a right-hand turned from Walter Drive nto Hospital Drive and struck a 2010 Ford F-150XLT driven by David Dieffenderfer, 68, of Lewisburg.
Both drivers sustained suspected minor injuries. Beers was issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
Hit and run
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Kenneth Berger, 31, of Watsontown, fled the scene after a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The incident occurred at 11:03 p.m. Sept. 2 at Route 405 and True Blue Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Assault
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Mason Muir, 20, of Greenwich, Conn., with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The charges stem from an incident which started at 3:56 a.m. Sept. 9 as troopers were called to assist the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department with an incident at Westbranch Highway and Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Muir allegedly spit blood on a troopers arm and kicked a Geisinger security officer.
Cruelty to animals
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 68-year-old Milton man was charged after troopers said he shot his dog.
The incident occurred at 5:06 p.m. Aug. 8 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Drug possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Paige Baney, 23, of Williamsport, was charged after troopers said she was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Baney at the time was the passenger in a car involved in a traffic stop conducted at 11:11 p.m. Aug. 23 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Valley Township, Montour County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed 58-year-old Milton man was charged after troopers said he stole two cell phones, with a total value of $400.
The incident occurred at 12:37 a.m. July 25 along Old Farm Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Patricia Bowersox, 84, of Mifflinburg, with harassment for allegedly following her neighbor to the bus stop every day.
The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 6 in the area of Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Harassment by communication
UNION TOWNSHIP — Tina Raup, 54, of Port Trevorton, reported being harassed.
The incident was reported at 12:49 a.m. Aug. 25 along Crosswind Farm Lane, Union Township, Snyder County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Roger A. Walter and Nancy L. Walter to Sundaymar K. Benn and Muanah S. Benn, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Cathy C. Dennis to Nicole L. Dennis, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Cathy C. Dennis to Nicole L. Dennis, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Debra L. Sherwood executrix and Donald M. Sherwood estate to Chris A. Derr and Debra L. Sherwood, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• William A. Musser and Traci C. Musser to Roger A. Walter and Nancy L. Walter, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Brandon J. Kline and Nicole Kline to Nicole Renee Kline, property in Union Township, $1.
• David W. Gutelius and Cindy L. Gutelius to BRH at Oak Avenue LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $55,166.
• Jerry L. Moore and Janice M. Moore to Laura R. Gates, property in Mifflinburg, $101,500.
• Milan L. Wagner by attorney, Mylan L. Wagner by agent, Leon A. Wagner attorney and Leon L. Wagner agent to RBBB Holdings LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Donna M. Lenig to Brianna M. Keister and Adam J. Keister, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Charles J. Koveleskie and Ellaien Koveleskie to Amanda G. Cresswell, property in White Deer Township, $475,000.
• Kenneth R. Bloomer to A&R Real Estate Allenwood LLC, property in Gregg Township, $7,000.
• Michael P. Oconnor, Michael P. Oconnor, Emily C. Oconnor and Emily C.O. Connor to Imad Mohamad Melhem, property in East Buffalo Township, $325,000.
• John B. Martin, Miriam C. Martin and Miriam Martin to Martins Leasing LLC, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Larry J. Wilson and Carol F. Wilson to Rebecca Forcheskie trustee, Angela Walter trustee and Wilson Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Allen W. Zimmerman and Lovnia R. Zimmerman to Marvin H. Zimmerman and Maribeth Z. Zimmerman, properties in Lewis and West Buffalo townships, $1.
• Southern Light LLC to CTI Towers Assets II LLC, property in Limestone Township, $10.
• Kathleen Bergeson and Marcus Dollard to Ruben A. Campos, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Thomas H. Diehl, and Nichole L. Diehl to Nichole L. Diehl, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael J. Koch and Theresa A. Koch to Aspect 1 LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Marlene M. Craul estate, David R. Craul administrator, Jeffrey S. Craul estate, Riesling Craul administratrix and David R. Craul to Elvin H. Zimmerman and Erla H. Zimmerman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
