WILLIAMSPORT — Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84) will co-host a concealed carry seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Clinton Township Fire Company, 2311 Route 54 Highway, Montgomery.
A question-and-answer session will follow individual presentations by representatives of the Lycoming County district attorney, sheriff, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Register by calling 570-321-1270, 570-546-2084 or 570-327-2084. Online registration at www.repwheeland.com/events or www.repjoehamm.com/events is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.