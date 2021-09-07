DANVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Safe Kids PA — Susquehanna Valley Partner (Safe Kids),
Geisinger, the Montour County Sheriff's Department and local police from Danville,
Riverside and Mahoning townships will hold a bicycle safety and child safety seat
event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Danville Middle School.
The bike rodeo will allow participants to learn bicycle laws, safety tips, take a ride on a bicycle course set up for the event and even enter to win a new bike.
Bikes and other prizes donated by Geisinger and the Danville Moose No. 1133. Safe Kids will supply a free bicycle helmet to children in need while supplies last.
Pennsylvania law requires all children under the age of 12 to wear an approved bicycle helmet when operating or riding as a passenger on a bicycle, or in a trailer towed by a bicycle.
