WILLIAMSPORT — A simple scan could help those at risk of developing heart disease take the actions necessary to help combat the disease.
Stephanie Deviney, a certified registered nurse practitioner with UPMC in North Central PA, said the health system offers calcium score tests for $99 at UPMC Williamsport. The cost is not covered by insurance.
“A calcium score is a radiographic test that measures an approximate amount of calcium deposits in your coronary arteries, via a CT scan,” Deviney explained. “The test can be used by your physician to determine if more invasive procedures should be performed, or if certain patients have a higher risk for cardiovascular disease... because of either genetic predisposition or other disease and conditions that increase the risk for coronary artery disease.”
She further explained that plaque is the buildup of cholesterol deposits in coronary arteries.
“Over time, the plaque hardens into calcium,” Deviney explained. “If there is a rupture of the plaque buildup, a piece can break off and travel downstream in the artery.
“This rupture can cause a total occlusion, or blockage, of the artery, which affects the blood flow to the heart, and can starve the heart of blood,” she continued. “This is the clinical description of a heart attack.”
The test is performed in the hospital’s radiology department.
“There are no needles or special medications required,” Deviney said. “The hardest part of a calcium score is having to lie still and hold your breath for 3- to 5-second intervals.”
She explained that the CT scan takes pictures of slices of coronary arteries, usually 2 to 3 millimeters thin. This allows a radiologist to approximate the amount of calcium in the arteries.
“A calcium score result comes in the form of a number,” Deviney said. “Based on the condition of your overall health and wellness, your primary care provider or cardiologist determines how the number, or amount of calcium, relates to and may affect yourhealth risks.”
She noted that a result of 1 to 99 equals a mild amount of plaque in the arteries.
“Ask your primary care provider or cardiologist if a calcium score is right for you,” Deviney adivsed. “If so, a prescription will be required to obtain a calcium score.”
