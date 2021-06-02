MILTON — The Milton Fire Department is holding its annual Ambulance Subscription Program drive.
Through the membership, the ambulance will bill the individual's insurance company, which may cover the bill in full. The individual will be responsible for any additional payments.
Subscriptions support the continued operation of the ambulance service.
For information on supporting the drive, contact the Milton Fire Department at 570-742-3942.
