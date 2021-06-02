Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.