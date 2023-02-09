Unbelted Watsontown man seriously injured in crash

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Watsontown man sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, along Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said William M. King IV was injured when a 2021 Toyota Camry he was driving northbound lost control on a curve, traveled into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound 2016 Ford F350 driven by Kenneth F. Lucas, 60, of Watsontown.
The Ford traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a wooded area, while troopers said the Toyota came to rest facing southeast in the northbound lane of Route 405.
According to troopers, King was not wearing a seatbelt, and sustained a suspected serious injury. Lucas, who was belted, sustained a suspected minor injury.
King was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to the scene.
