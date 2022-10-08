DANVILLE — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) named Amanda Craig Bradley, DRIVE Business Outreach manager, to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of ARC’s 13 Appalachian states.

The 2022-2023 class comprises a diverse network of professionals representing all 13 Appalachian states and a wide spectrum of perspectives and sectors, including tourism, healthcare, education, civil service, and more.

