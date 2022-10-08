DANVILLE — The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) named Amanda Craig Bradley, DRIVE Business Outreach manager, to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of ARC’s 13 Appalachian states.
The 2022-2023 class comprises a diverse network of professionals representing all 13 Appalachian states and a wide spectrum of perspectives and sectors, including tourism, healthcare, education, civil service, and more.
The nine-month curriculum is anchored by six multi-day seminars across the Appalachian region, focusing on each of ARC’s strategic investment priorities, which aim to strengthen economic and community growth in Appalachia.
The class will run from October through July, focusing on skill-building seminars and best practice reviews to prepare fellows to: Design effective economic development project proposals; integrate community assets into long-term economic development strategies; identify resources available to spark economic and community development; locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources; prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities; and use expanded connections and leadership skills to create strong regional partnerships.
Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows were selected via a competitive application process to reflect the Appalachian region’s wide range of economic development challenges, opportunities, and strategies.
Upon completion of the program, Craig Bradley will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, a peer-to-peer working group of experts helping foster collaborative solutions that will build a stronger future for Appalachia.
