MILLMONT — Tours and tasting will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 and 7 at three sugar shacks.
This second annual maple weekend, hosted by the River Valleys Maple Syrup Producers Association (RVMSPA), will be held at: Paddy Mountain Sugar Shack, 1385 Paddy Mountain Road, Millmont; Minehart Gap Maple, 30 Old Goss Lane, Lewistown; and Shade Stone Farm, 282 Markley Lane, Beaver Springs.
Visitors will be able to see how sap is collected from the trees and turned into maple syrup, as well as purchase various maple products directly from the producers.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their children to this educational and tasty event. They are reminded to dress for the cold and possible snow or mud, as the activities are primarily outdoors. There are tours available inside each sugar shack to see the syrup being made, plus an optional trip into the sugar bush (or woods) to see the various sap collection methods. Each producer will have products for sale. There is no cost to attend the event.
Current CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be in effect.
For more information, email rivervalleysmaplesyrup@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.