State Police at Milton Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Chad Cook, 32, of McClure, has been charged as troopers allege he took an aluminum rim valued at $200 and a battery valued at $120 from Service Tire Truck Center.
The incident occurred between 10 a.m. Nov. 7 and 5:41 a.m. Nov. 8 at 5430 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• John M. Flinn, 44, Millmont to Del Ann L. Fetterolf, 42, Millmont.
• Joel T. Stoltzfus, 43, Lewisburg to Charlotte J. Quenio Espada, 35, Lewisburg.
• Irisbel Melendez Martinez, 58, Lewisburg to Miguel Sanchez Torres, 46, Lewisburg.
Divorces
• Faith Erdley — Michael Erdley, married 40 years.
Deed Transfers
• Amy J. Smiley to Timothy A. Smiley, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• William C. Swartzlander Jr., Gail Swartzlander to Hunter W. Starks, Kellsie J. Landis, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Eric A. Steffen, Michelle M. Steffen to Lori A. Stopper property in Lewisburg Borough, $1.
• Tex L. Buhl, Gloria D. Buhl to Cathy L. Ward, property in White Deer Township, $145,000.
• Heathan Firman to Bradley J. Yoder, Jennifer M. Yoder, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Nicholas Griffiths, Amanda Griffiths to Sean W. Haggerty, Jennifer L. Haggerty, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Leanna M. Lengel, Walter S. Teats III to Franks Aquaponics Emporium and Garden Center, property in Union Township, $90,000.
• Paula Zechman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Gregory A Berry Jr. Trustee to Gregory A Berry Jr., property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Terry L. Walburn, Susan M. Walburn to Matthew C. Walburn, Karen M. Walburn, property in Gregg Township, $200,000.
• Donna L. Amspacher to Aaron C. Snyder, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• David W. Guitelius, Cindy L. Guitelius to BRH at Oak Avenue, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $53,560.
• William R. Neitz, William R. Neitz Jr., Morita J. Hauck, Morita J. Neitz to Brian L. Kerstetter, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Brian L. Kerstetter to William R. Neitz Jr., Morita J. Neitz, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Wayne B. Hoover, Emily R. Hoover to Amos B. Hoover, Verna O. Hoover, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Alicia M. French, to Alicia M. French, Jesse Shultz, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• John Michael and Pamela D. Fisher Living Trust, John Michael Fisher Trustee, Pamela D. Fisher Trustee, to John Michael Fisher, Pamela D. Fisher, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John Michael Fisher, Pamela D. Fisher to Christopher Fisher Trustee, Andrew Fisher Trustee, John Michael and Pamela D. Fisher Family Protection Trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Leola J. Dornsife to John F. Kaufman, Lucinda A. Kaufman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Yost Family Trust, John R. Yost Trustee, Karen L. Baker Trustee to Joseph Cipriani, Marlene Fleites Cipriani, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1.
• Dexter L. Rovenolt to Jeffery C. Reigle, Charlene L. Reigle, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Julie A. Ward, Robert E. Ward Trustee, Ward irrevocable residential and income asset protection to Joshua Rupert, property in White Deer Township, $290,000.
• Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church to Delmar R. Hart, Robin K. Bickle Hart. property in New Berlin, $1.
• Susan Yohn to Aaron E. Osgood Zimmerman, Logan J. Osgood Zimmerman, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1.
